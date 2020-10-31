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IT'S ALL A SMOKESCREEN with the voice of Max Igan - (Mirrored)
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93 views • October 31, 2020
A compilation video from Johnny Bigger. There are times when Max Igan's voice of sanity in the face of tyranny is the perfect antidote.
Please SHARE this as widely as you feel drawn...
Visit @Johnny Bigger & @MotivHolic for more...
►"Only a Few Will Understand This" - Listen Closely!
►https://youtu.be/DNTb8idYHPY
Social Network:
►Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Johny-Bigger...
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnybigger/
► Footage licensed through Storyblocks.com
► Music licensed through Audioblocks.com
►Fair Use Disclaimer:
Our purpose, when making motivational videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.
1)This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
2)This video is also used for teaching purposes.
3)It is transformative in nature.
4)I ONLY used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
Please SHARE this as widely as you feel drawn...
Visit @Johnny Bigger & @MotivHolic for more...
►"Only a Few Will Understand This" - Listen Closely!
►https://youtu.be/DNTb8idYHPY
Social Network:
►Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Johny-Bigger...
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnybigger/
► Footage licensed through Storyblocks.com
► Music licensed through Audioblocks.com
►Fair Use Disclaimer:
Our purpose, when making motivational videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.
1)This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
2)This video is also used for teaching purposes.
3)It is transformative in nature.
4)I ONLY used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
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