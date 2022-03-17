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Children's March Against Sexual Health Bill 1697
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11 views • March 17, 2022
On March 14, 2022 hundreds of parents and children marched from Kaka'aka to the Hawaii State Capitol to defeat the deceptive sexual health bill HB1697. Some of the speakers who spoke at the capitol were: Gene Ward, Susan Duffy, Bob McDermott, Lupe, Laura Nakanelua, Seaula Junior Tupa'i, Gary Cordery and Art Hannemann.
Fathers and Mothers for Children 2022
https://www.facebook.com/fathersandmothersforchildren2022/
Hawaii Family Forum
https://www.HawaiiFamilyForum.org
Moms For Liberty
https://www.MomsForLiberty.org
A video of an earlier protest against HB1697 on March 7, 2022
https://rumble.com/vwwbn6-sexual-education-hb1697-protest-at-hawaii-capitol.html
Music by
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy
"This Is A War"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9a_P0evO7Y
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#HB1697 #HB2125 #Hawaii
Fathers and Mothers for Children 2022
https://www.facebook.com/fathersandmothersforchildren2022/
Hawaii Family Forum
https://www.HawaiiFamilyForum.org
Moms For Liberty
https://www.MomsForLiberty.org
A video of an earlier protest against HB1697 on March 7, 2022
https://rumble.com/vwwbn6-sexual-education-hb1697-protest-at-hawaii-capitol.html
Music by
Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy
"This Is A War"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9a_P0evO7Y
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#HB1697 #HB2125 #Hawaii
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