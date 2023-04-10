4/9/2023

John 20:8-9 Who Believes In The Resurrection?

Intro:

In 2020 66% of American’s believe in the Biblical resurrection of Jesus Christ. While that is great news…the question is why don’t more American’s go to church? Half of the people who said they believe in the resurrection do not attend church regularly. Why doesn’t the greatest miracle…. and proof of the Deity of Jesus Christ lead more people to go to church? If you don’t attend church and fellowship with other believers….. can you have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ? The problem could be the church is not relevant…….not teaching Bible prophecy and not preparing people by looking at today’s events through the lens of the Bible. And face it…..people believe that there are better preachers on the WEB than you might hear in your local church.

You can’t have the fellowship with other believers that we are commanded to have. Hebrews 10:25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.

Let’s look at the Resurrection and see who believe in it.