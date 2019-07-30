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Watchdog group obtains key Clinton email probe documents
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369 views • July 30, 2019
The American Center for Law & Justice obtains Department of Justice's immunity agreements with Clinton lawyers Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson; insight from Jordan Sekulow, ACLJ executive director, and Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president. #Hannity #FoxNews
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