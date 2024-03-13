DARREL NASH, RETIRED ARMY HISTORIAN DESCRIBES THE FAMOUS BUFFALO SOLDIERS

Army Historian, Darrel Nash, from the Seattle, WA area, was the guest speaker at the annual Raid Day Memorial produced by the Columbus (NM) Historical Society on March 9, 2024, the 198th anniversary of the infamous raid on the small New Mexico town of Columbus in 1916.

The famous Buffalo Soldiers played a key role in the conduct of the retaliatory "Punitive Expedition" led by US General "Blackjack" Pershing when they won battles in Mexico while greatly outnumbered by the Mexican Rebels, the Villistas.

