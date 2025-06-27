© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s not about Iran…it’s not about religion. It’s about the last few nations resisting the system!
No Rothschild bank.
No IMF debt.
No dependency on the petrodollar.
Now they’re being dismantled while we’re distracted. This is how the new financial system rolls in: With fear. With force. With convenience dressed as control.