Saved by Your Prayer?

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how many today think that the actual prayer you say is what saves you. But, then he shows SCRIPTURE, the testimony of other SAINTS, and the SOURCE of where he learned what he learned about this teaching which proves it's not a prayer that saves you, but Jesus and His blood.