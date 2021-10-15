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#42 C-19 SCAM UPDATE, BLOOD SLIDE SHOW BEFORE & AFTER, ALIEN TECH? MARBURG COMING! RAND PAUL STEPS UP!
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92 views • October 15, 2021
Episode #42:Latest updates from the war on mankind: Who's fighting, who's winning; so far they've got us on the ropes. Most don't even know we're in a fight and they've already thrown in the towel. I give a slideshow of the blood, the results of the jabs and the oddities they are injecting into people. Looks like alien tech to me! They're adding Marburg virus to the mix to explain the bleeding and clotting and to ramp up the lockdowns and forced jabs. Rand Paul has taken a stand and we MUST rally behind him or die trying!
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2021/09/07/dr-michael-mcdowell-the-genetic-bioweapon-the-vaccine-and-covid-19-vital-video/
This guy may have the solution to the spike proteins in the jabs using quinine, glutathione, NAC, ALA, milk thistle, selenium, B complex, C, D3, E, zinc, carbon 60, curcumin, black seed oil and organic cow liver and chlorine dioxide.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FtHKOt0k4W1y/
Contact me for Anti Spike Protein immune system enhancement tea: [email protected]
Other things that may stop the spike protein are Dandelion leaves, Pine needle/bark, star anise, moringa, licorice, chaga mushroom and fennel. I combine them in tea bags.
Other things that are supposed to help are Ivermectine, quinine in capsules or tonic water or homemade. Natto and supplements: ataxanthin, Iodine, zinc, CoQ10, milk thistle, melatonin and Quercetin as well as Carbon 60 and PQQ. EAT ORGANIC! because the glyphosate poison is amplified by the jabs. A high sulfur diet (don't go too crazy), fasting and sauna help your immune system discard the crap they're trying to kill us with. Keep your C and D levels up; get some sun!
COV TEST APPEARS TO BE A DELIVERY SYSTEM ACCORDING TO SCIENTIFIC STUDIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qbr7H5TJV9Qy/
assorted vaccine exemption documents:
https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/
contaminants in nasal swabs
https://rense.com/general96/hydrogel-lithium-photos.php
https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2021/04/28/how-to-neutralize-mrna-vaxx-damage/
Vaccines will turn people into Zombies from 1995
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jp0TFKK2jJvu/
Form to give an employer that insists on 'vaccine'
https://pandemic.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Form_Employees_Whose_Employers_Are_Requiring_Covid-19_Injections.pdf
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2021/09/07/dr-michael-mcdowell-the-genetic-bioweapon-the-vaccine-and-covid-19-vital-video/
This guy may have the solution to the spike proteins in the jabs using quinine, glutathione, NAC, ALA, milk thistle, selenium, B complex, C, D3, E, zinc, carbon 60, curcumin, black seed oil and organic cow liver and chlorine dioxide.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FtHKOt0k4W1y/
Contact me for Anti Spike Protein immune system enhancement tea: [email protected]
Other things that may stop the spike protein are Dandelion leaves, Pine needle/bark, star anise, moringa, licorice, chaga mushroom and fennel. I combine them in tea bags.
Other things that are supposed to help are Ivermectine, quinine in capsules or tonic water or homemade. Natto and supplements: ataxanthin, Iodine, zinc, CoQ10, milk thistle, melatonin and Quercetin as well as Carbon 60 and PQQ. EAT ORGANIC! because the glyphosate poison is amplified by the jabs. A high sulfur diet (don't go too crazy), fasting and sauna help your immune system discard the crap they're trying to kill us with. Keep your C and D levels up; get some sun!
COV TEST APPEARS TO BE A DELIVERY SYSTEM ACCORDING TO SCIENTIFIC STUDIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qbr7H5TJV9Qy/
assorted vaccine exemption documents:
https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/
contaminants in nasal swabs
https://rense.com/general96/hydrogel-lithium-photos.php
https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2021/04/28/how-to-neutralize-mrna-vaxx-damage/
Vaccines will turn people into Zombies from 1995
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jp0TFKK2jJvu/
Form to give an employer that insists on 'vaccine'
https://pandemic.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Form_Employees_Whose_Employers_Are_Requiring_Covid-19_Injections.pdf
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