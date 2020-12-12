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JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes Cynthia Hudson / JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Cynthia Hudson
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JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes Cynthia Hudson CNN Senior Vice President Cynthia Hudson TERRIFIED That Cubans Support Trump; "Attracted to bullies"
JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Cynthia Hudson VicePresidente Senior Mayor de CNN Cynthia Hudson Aterrorizada de que Cubanos Apoyen a Trump; "Atraidos a Golpeadores"
JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Cynthia Hudson VicePresidente Senior Mayor de CNN Cynthia Hudson Aterrorizada de que Cubanos Apoyen a Trump; "Atraidos a Golpeadores"
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