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Cannabis Jimmy Says - here you can see two of your favorite loser characters: Potato Head and Freedo. In the background on CNN. Potato Head is such a Dork He always makes a fool out of himself. .
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20 views • August 08, 2021
As you can see , I was a Stud in high school. Humility was never one of my strong suits. Anyway, Check out these two losers. Potato Head and Freedo. Won't it be great when they arrest Freedo's older brother, Gov Cuomo for murdering all those old people in the NY nursing homes and then be able to watch them charge and convict him for treason and crimes against humanity and then hang him on live public TV ? Now that would make my day. We can let Freedo go because he is such an idiot. We can just give him life in prison at Gitmo in a cell with a bunch of Black guys with big long Dicks. Kind of like the porn stars I remember watching in my college fraternity at UCLA. I think they would like little Freedo.
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