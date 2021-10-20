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London 2012 Olympics "Funeral Home" Podium Set (7/16/12)
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15 views • October 20, 2021
The picture promoting the new design for the podium, clothes and other medal awards ceremonial items for the London Olympics is a dead ringer for a FUNERAL HOME! The woman's dress has zippers with a sash that model's bloody guts hanging out of a slashed open abdomen.
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