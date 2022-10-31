India-China Trade Hits $100 Billion in Nine Months

https://gnews.org/articles/499435
Summary：10/28/2022 WION: India-China trade has hit $100 billion in nine months. The Chinese government give subsidies to industries to help them compete on a global scale.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.