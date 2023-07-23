Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Buildup Of Chinese, Russian, Iranian Personnel In Central/South America Spells TROUBLE For America
channel image
glock 1911
257 Subscribers
Shop now
115 views
Published 15 hours ago

The Storm is indeed upon us.  Link to American Flyover video interview with Christie Hutcherson:   https://banned.video/watch?id=64bd7ac38c997fe53eeec079  This info does not exist in a vacuum.  Forces are gathering that intend to destroy our lives and our homeland in order that they can take the spoils.  Now more than ever is the time to focus our energies on fitness, on preps, on the hierarchy of needs, on layers of plans and on methods of self defense.  Website Women Fighting For America:     https://wffa.win/  

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensecommunismsurvivalend timesresiliency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket