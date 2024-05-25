Create New Account
SAI Program (Chemtrails) get $10Billion/yr & Open AI news
PROMOGIRL07
Published 15 hours ago

Strategic Aerosol Injections are chemtrails and John Brennon is in the video I show speaking about it in 2016 is happening now and it's a $10BILLION a YEAR! agenda, they admitted to on this clip.

Keywords
chemtrailssaijohn brennonsam altmanopen aiinwo agenda 2025

