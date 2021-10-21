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PREPARING FOR THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - THE CDC IS TRAINING THE MILITARY.
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161 views • October 21, 2021
And...they are doing it as if is a certainty. Source: Alien.Wars. More videos you may have missed but would like to see:
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