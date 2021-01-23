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Why do many people support lockdowns? Here is the ugly reality, People are being bought out by furlough payments
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190 views • January 23, 2021
Furlough scheme. END FURLOUGH AND WATCH WHAT HAPPENS, People are being bought out by furlough payments, FALSE FLAG
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