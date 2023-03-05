Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Turkey Earthquake Splits Tree in half and apart by 30 feet
459 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published a day ago |

Need 'a SIGN'?... that the Creator isn't "HIDDEN"... anymore?  SURE you do.The Creator has been watching humans split firewood for centuries now.  I think He's got this!

And sure, that shows the Creator's PRECISION and ACCURACY, when He 'wants to TARGET something'.  There's nothing He CAN'T do.

This video is linked to Our March 05, 2023 Blog

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

Keywords
testimonysyriathe two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnessesturkey earthquakesplit treefault lineshearing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket