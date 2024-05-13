Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Aftermath of Antibiotics
channel image
Compassion With Kim
12 Subscribers
58 views
Published Yesterday

One of the greatest discoveries is the antibiotic. In lifesaving situations it can be miraculous. Untold numbers of lives have been saved since their beginning in the 1940's. They are important in a provision.

This video was previously recorded on YouTube Jul 2, 2019.

Keywords
healthantibioticscompassion with kim

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket