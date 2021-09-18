© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** NON COMPLIANCE BY THE SILENT MAJORITY ** - How to Win the War Against the NWO – InfoWars/Dally/Hall
Follow
0
Share
Report
141 views • September 18, 2021
** SILENT MAJORITY NON COMPLIANCE ** - How to Win the War Against the NWO – InfoWars/Dally/
- Infowars/Dally/Hall – 09/Sep/2021
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/0a9ec0ff-7c0c-4c8d-b733-25871bcb0cba
** NONCOMPLIANT – Movie - MUST WATCH IF WE ARE TO SURVIVE THIS MEDICAL TYRANNY
- Talmudic Communist/Zionist New World Order
- Video: https://new.911insidejob.com/2021/09/17/noncompliant-movie-must-watch-if-we-are-to-survive-this-medical-tyranny/
**Max Igan –
Understand your enemy, and understand the weapons they use. Then use those same weapons against them. The money system is the head of the snake. Cut the head off the snake and the rest of it will whither and die. There need be No violence, no guns, no banners, no slogans, no group think, just a united act of global non compliance. Remember that it is much easier to fight for principles than to live up to them and it takes a far braver man to stand up for what is right and spit in the face of authority than it does to blindly follow orders due to fear of the consequences. Understand that we are all one and the key to real change and unity in this world lies with love. It is time for the people of the world to stop and realise that the divisions that supposedly exist amongst us are an illusion. There IS NO division and its time for everyone to understand the truth of this. It is through the constantly promoted illusion of division that the system is able to function but in order for it to do so, it needs public compliance. Stop complying with it and you will shut it down. Its time for us all to collectively stand together and address the root cause of the problems.
- Infowars/Dally/Hall – 09/Sep/2021
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/0a9ec0ff-7c0c-4c8d-b733-25871bcb0cba
** NONCOMPLIANT – Movie - MUST WATCH IF WE ARE TO SURVIVE THIS MEDICAL TYRANNY
- Talmudic Communist/Zionist New World Order
- Video: https://new.911insidejob.com/2021/09/17/noncompliant-movie-must-watch-if-we-are-to-survive-this-medical-tyranny/
**Max Igan –
Understand your enemy, and understand the weapons they use. Then use those same weapons against them. The money system is the head of the snake. Cut the head off the snake and the rest of it will whither and die. There need be No violence, no guns, no banners, no slogans, no group think, just a united act of global non compliance. Remember that it is much easier to fight for principles than to live up to them and it takes a far braver man to stand up for what is right and spit in the face of authority than it does to blindly follow orders due to fear of the consequences. Understand that we are all one and the key to real change and unity in this world lies with love. It is time for the people of the world to stop and realise that the divisions that supposedly exist amongst us are an illusion. There IS NO division and its time for everyone to understand the truth of this. It is through the constantly promoted illusion of division that the system is able to function but in order for it to do so, it needs public compliance. Stop complying with it and you will shut it down. Its time for us all to collectively stand together and address the root cause of the problems.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.