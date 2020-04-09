Jesus Christ - You are being Tested

Jesus said: “My people, you are all being tested with this pestilence of the corona virus. In order to get through this trial alive, you will need to trust in Me that I will heal you. I keep repeating the statement that I will call you to My refuges when your lives are in danger. This fall version of this virus will be that time, when it will be necessary to come to My refuges to avoid being killed. In order to enter My refuges, you need to be a true believer in My Word, or the refuge angel will not let you enter. My Warning will come before you are called, so sinners may have a chance to convert their lives of sin. For those people, who believe and are not Catholics, I will heal their souls and put a cross on their foreheads. Trust in My Word of healing for both body and soul.”Jesus said: “My people, I want My faithful to see the big picture of My salvation. Satan hates man because you will be taking his place in heaven. This is why he is using his evil conquests, who worship him, to cause the deaths of as many people as possible. This is why the devil is behind killing My babies in the womb by abortion. This is why the devil is behind instigating wars to kill people. This is why the devil is behind the HAARP machine that is killing people with earthquakes and severe weather. This is also why the devil is behind the making of this corona virus that will kill many people. It is all part of an evil plan to reduce the population on earth. When you see this virus in this evil light, now you know that I am the only source of good that will defy all of the devil’s plans. I have planned My refuges as a safe haven to help My faithful live through this pestilence of the corona virus. My refuges will also protect My faithful even through the tribulation of the Antichrist. I will soon bring My victory over all of these evil ones, but My faithful need to come to My arks of My refuges, so I can bring you into My Era of Peace later. Trust and have faith in My miracles, and you will be guided through these perilous times.”