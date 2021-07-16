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Janet Ossebaard- 2021 -THE FALL OF THE CABAL: THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT
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1029 views • July 16, 2021
IF AMERICA FALLS THEN THE WORLDS FALLS. The entire series and about 3 hours long. Time to Wake Up Folks. TIME TO WAKE UP. WWG1WGA
Get Ready To Go Down The Rabbit Hole... SYMBOLISM WILL BE THERE DOWNFALL.
Janet Ossebaard- 2020 -THE FALL OF THE CABAL: THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT / www.valcabal.nl
As a North American Patriot I love all my Mixed Family of Brothers & Sisters and this mirrored video with some additional bravado has extremely important detailed information from a True Hero Janet Ossebaard. Is ‘Q’ Real? WHAT IF WWG1WGA?
Take the time to educate yourself about these pernicious morbid Satanists and what they are doing. All our lives are at stake here folks.
THE SANCTITY OF OUR CHILDREN'S FUTURE IS A MOST IMPORTANCE.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Get Ready To Go Down The Rabbit Hole... SYMBOLISM WILL BE THERE DOWNFALL.
Janet Ossebaard- 2020 -THE FALL OF THE CABAL: THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT / www.valcabal.nl
As a North American Patriot I love all my Mixed Family of Brothers & Sisters and this mirrored video with some additional bravado has extremely important detailed information from a True Hero Janet Ossebaard. Is ‘Q’ Real? WHAT IF WWG1WGA?
Take the time to educate yourself about these pernicious morbid Satanists and what they are doing. All our lives are at stake here folks.
THE SANCTITY OF OUR CHILDREN'S FUTURE IS A MOST IMPORTANCE.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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