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Winter Field Day amateur radio video 2: camp and radio configuration
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40 views • February 03, 2022
American Legion Corvallis Montana Post #91 planned and put together this remote winter radio operation to improve our skills, learn and practice providing emergency communications in less than ideal conditions.
Here is what a remote radio comms center looks like for a weekend of high mountain operation.
This is the second of four clips I will share.
Here is what a remote radio comms center looks like for a weekend of high mountain operation.
This is the second of four clips I will share.
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