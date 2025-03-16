WE ARE GOING TO SHINE



~William Cooper



Thank you to the ones who refuse to accept defeat



To the ones who believe we will win



To the ones who have the courage to face the enemy with a sword drawn to the sky



To the ones who are fearless standing their ground



This is for you...

RIP Milton William "Bill" Cooper (May 6, 1943 – November 5, 2001)





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/