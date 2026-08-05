Healing the Body Through Energy, Not Disease, an interview with Dr. Alphonzo Monzo

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Instead of focusing on disease labels, what if we focused on restoring how the body functions? This fascinating discussion explores a holistic perspective that emphasizes supporting natural function to help the body work the way it was designed.
#HolisticHealth #NaturalHealing #Wellness #FunctionalHealth #HealthEducation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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