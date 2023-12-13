Create New Account
Ursula von der Leyen: "Let us Show the Power of Europe!" - Then the Dog Barks "NO"!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Ursula von der Leyen: "Let us show the power of Europe!"

The dog says she's full of sh*t tho...

In another video, The dog barked still during the beginning of the next speaker, then that video ended too.

https://www.voiceofeurope.com/dog-barking-heard-in-european-parliament-right-after-ursula-von-der-leyens-speech/

