I'm SICK of them! (mirrored from TrustChristORGoToHell)

THESE PIGS MANIPULATE HISTORY, STEAL IDENTITIES SINCE BEFORE KHAZARIA, STEAL THE LAND OF OTHERS, WERE THE BOSSES DURING THE TRANSATLANTIC SLAVE TRADE (NOT THE POOR AND SIMPLE WHITE EUROPEAN WHITE MEN), THEY ARE BILLIONAIRES AND TRILLIONAIRES, BANKERS, ROYALS, THE HEAD OF THE PRECIOUS STONES COMMERCE IN THE WORLD, THEY OWN THE CINEMA, PORN, MUSIC, MILITARY AND PHARMACEUTIC INDUSTRIES, THEY ARE POLITICIANS EVERYWERE, ALL THE MONARCHIC EUROPEAN FAMILIES ARE ALSO AshkeNAZIS AND THEY HAVE EVERYTHING THEY WANT!!! JUST TELL ME HOW CAN THEY FIT IN THE MAIN MARKS OF THE TRUE AND REAL DNA DESCENDENTS OF ABRAHAM, ISAAC AND JACOB, REGISTERED IN LEVITICUS 26 AND DEUTERONOMY 28 AND HOW ARE THEY FIT FOR SALVATION AT ALL, LIKE THE BRAVE AND HUMBLE GENTILES THAT HAVE ALSO SUFFERED IN THEIR HANDS FOR THE LOVE OF YAHUSHA / JESUS??? Better if these FALSE JEWS REPENT NOW, because the Most High (and YAH is his Name, not Yahweh, or Jehovah, or whatever is the crap that they invented) has awaken many these days! THEY ARE THE ONES WHO SPREAD HATE BETWEEN US (many different races in the world), WHILE THEY ESCAPE WITH ALL THEIR DIRT PIG CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY! I have about 25% of the DNA of these BASTARDS and I know many so-called "Jews" who also admit that they themselves are NOT JEWS, OR FROM ANY OTHER TRIBE OF ISRAEL AT ALL. OPEN YOUR BIBLE AND READ GENESIS 10:2-3: "The sons of JAPHETH; Gomer, and Magog, and Madai, and Javan, and Tubal, and Meshech, and Tiras. And the sons of Gomer; ASHKENAZ, and Riphath, and Togarmah." THEY ARE NOT DESCENDENTS OF ABHAHAM, ISAAC AND JACOB! (Genesis 11:10-26)!

IF YOU ARE ONE OF THOSE CHRISTIANS THAT LOVE TO DEFEND THESE EVIL FALSE JEWS (being you black, or white, or Asian, whatever), YOU MUST STOP RIGHT NOW TO LISTEN TO YOUR PASTORS AND PRIESTS, TAKE YOUR BIBLE AND CLEAN YOURSELVES FROM THE BRAINWASHING: Leviticus chapter 26 and Deuteronomy chapter 28; Daniel 9:11; Jeremiah 17:4; Joel 3:1-2.

Luke 21:24 explicitly tells that THE REAL JEWS WILL ALWAYS SUFFER UNTIL THE TIMES OF THE GENTILES END: "And they shall fall by the edge of the sword, and shall be led away CAPTIVE into all nations: and Jerusalem shall be trodden down OF THE GENTILES, until the times of the Gentiles be fulfilled." THESE CRYING BABIES COMPLAIN A LOT THAT THEY SUFFER AND THE ONLY THING THEY HAVE AS A FLAG IS THE SO-CALLED WW2 HOLOCAUST, WHILE MY BIBLE SPEAKS ABOUT THOUSAND OF YEARS OF SUFFERING WITHOUT STOP! MEANWHILE, THEY HAVE ENJOYED POWER AND FINANCIAL SUCCESS.

ISRAEL WAS NOT GIVEN BY MY MOST HIGH YAH TO ANYONE (Luke 21:24). THE GENTILES ARE STILL THERE! WHEN YAH RETURN THE TRUE HOLY LAND TO THE TRUE ISRAEITES, THERE WILL BE PEACE FOREVER (Amos 9:14-15). DOES ANYONE SEE PEACE IN THIS FAKE ISRAEL STATE NOWADAYS???

REVELATION 2:9; 3:9.

