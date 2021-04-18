© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid Pandemic Fraud Revealed by Doctors! Geo Politics: Kissinger Tells US to Join New World Order!
Follow
9
Share
Report
500 views • April 18, 2021
Irish doctor exposes the fraud behind the “pandemic” https://www.brighteon.com/b514a546-5fa6-4771-9505-88c6bb9b7cde
US Doctor calls out the Fraud of the Pandemic: https://www.brighteon.com/bda486b5-3b66-45fb-9f30-78dc1e2fad3b
Del Bigtree: Covid testing Fraud!
https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-testing-fraud-uncovered/
Sibel used as propaganda in China! https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3129545/us-china-ties-washington-funded-terrorists-xinjiang-beijing
Kissinger tells US TO ACCEPT New world order!
https://sarahwestall.com/kissinger-warns-washington-to-accept-new-global-system-or-face-a-pre-wwi-geopolitical-situation/
UK third wave will be the fully vaccinated! https://sarahwestall.com/uk-government-predicts-third-wave-of-covid-deaths-dominated-by-those-who-are-vaccinated/
Dr. Ryan cole: vitamin D! https://youtu.be/wPbxOeYAC7s
Articles on Dr. Fleming: https://journalstar.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/doctor-fined-for-health-care-fraud/article_b4f059b0-8dd8-11de-bbfb-001cc4c002e0.html
Fleming: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/09/28/2018-21210/richard-m-fleming-denial-of-hearing-final-debarment-order
FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
Website: Farmer jones Now! Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Or the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
US Doctor calls out the Fraud of the Pandemic: https://www.brighteon.com/bda486b5-3b66-45fb-9f30-78dc1e2fad3b
Del Bigtree: Covid testing Fraud!
https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-testing-fraud-uncovered/
Sibel used as propaganda in China! https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3129545/us-china-ties-washington-funded-terrorists-xinjiang-beijing
Kissinger tells US TO ACCEPT New world order!
https://sarahwestall.com/kissinger-warns-washington-to-accept-new-global-system-or-face-a-pre-wwi-geopolitical-situation/
UK third wave will be the fully vaccinated! https://sarahwestall.com/uk-government-predicts-third-wave-of-covid-deaths-dominated-by-those-who-are-vaccinated/
Dr. Ryan cole: vitamin D! https://youtu.be/wPbxOeYAC7s
Articles on Dr. Fleming: https://journalstar.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/doctor-fined-for-health-care-fraud/article_b4f059b0-8dd8-11de-bbfb-001cc4c002e0.html
Fleming: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/09/28/2018-21210/richard-m-fleming-denial-of-hearing-final-debarment-order
FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
Website: Farmer jones Now! Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Or the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.