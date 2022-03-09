© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0556 - Michelle Wilkins - Michelle testifies at Lane's trial
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • March 09, 2022
Michelle, who was seven months pregnant, went to Lane’s house to buy some of the maternity clothes she saw advertised on Craigslist. When she arrived, Lane hit her on the head with a lava lamp, knocking her out. When Michelle awoke, she was in a pool of blood and called for an ambulance. Once at the hospital, she found out that Lane had cut out her baby from her womb. The baby later died after Lane took it to the hospital and pretended that she had just miscarried.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.