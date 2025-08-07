BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ivermectin: The Unexpected Weapon Against Cancer w/ Dr. Makis
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
676 followers
985 views • 23 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg pills, 7.5mg Pills, 100mg Capsules, And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v6fi2pp-ivermectin-the-unexpected-weapon-against-cancer-w-dr.-makis.html


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Ivermectin: The Unexpected Weapon Against Cancer w/ Dr. Makis


Explore the compelling possibilities of Ivermectin as a surprising tool in the fight against cancer in this insightful video featuring Dr. Makis. Delve into the latest research, Dr. Makis’s expert perspective, and real-world case studies as the discussion covers how Ivermectin—originally known as an antiparasitic medication—may offer untapped therapeutic potential in oncology.


This video unpacks the science, addresses common questions, and examines both the promise and the controversy surrounding Ivermectin’s evolving use in cancer treatment. Whether you’re a medical professional, patient, or curious viewer, join to learn more about why this drug is generating buzz in the world of cancer research.



ivermectinivermectin cancer treatmentivermectin effective cancer treatmentdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr makis ivermectin cancerdr makis ivermectin turbo cancerdr william makis ivermectinivermectin cancer clinic dr william makis mdivermectin treating turbo cancerdr william makis ivermectin treating turbo cancerdr william makis cancer protocolstreating turbo cancer by dr makis dosing ivermectinivermectin for cancer treatmentivermectin in cancermakis treating turbo cancerstudy confirms ivermectin treats multiple cancers
