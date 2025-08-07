© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v6fi2pp-ivermectin-the-unexpected-weapon-against-cancer-w-dr.-makis.html
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com
Ivermectin: The Unexpected Weapon Against Cancer w/ Dr. Makis
Explore the compelling possibilities of Ivermectin as a surprising tool in the fight against cancer in this insightful video featuring Dr. Makis. Delve into the latest research, Dr. Makis’s expert perspective, and real-world case studies as the discussion covers how Ivermectin—originally known as an antiparasitic medication—may offer untapped therapeutic potential in oncology.
This video unpacks the science, addresses common questions, and examines both the promise and the controversy surrounding Ivermectin’s evolving use in cancer treatment. Whether you’re a medical professional, patient, or curious viewer, join to learn more about why this drug is generating buzz in the world of cancer research.