US Government vs The Deep State – Judge Emmet Sullivan Refuses To Dismiss Flynn Case - 1931-9A

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Episode #1931 - Thursday - May 14, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/if6Asl5lt1Y
In yet another stunning example of how the judicial system has been perverted by politics, a federal judge will not honor the DOJ’s request to swiftly dismiss the case against General Michael Flynn. On Tuesday, Judge Emmet Sullivan delivered a peculiar decision to stall the exoneration of the framed former national security adviser in order to allow for outside parties to file briefs intended to undermine the DOJ and leave Gen. Flynn twisting in the wind indefinitely. US Government vs The Deep State – Judge Emmet Sullivan Refuses To Dismiss Flynn Case – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/jbKP30qFYX7
🔴Now It’s General Flynn’s Turn. Let’s Support Him Now! http://SupportGeneralFlynn.com
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