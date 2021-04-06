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Globalist Funded Invasion Taking Place In Texas At The Rio Grande
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130 views • April 06, 2021
Alex Jones reports live from the Rio Grande in south Texas on the globalist manipulated collapse of central and south America used to flood the United States with desperate migrant populations.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606ca73a2351ef087cdbd7f3
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606ca73a2351ef087cdbd7f3
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