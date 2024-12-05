Why would anyone trust Dr. John Campbell ever again, asks Prof. David A. Hughes

This video clip is from an interview done with Prof. David A. Hughes by Maryann Gebauer on 18 May 2024 titled "Dr. David Hughes | Global technocracy and how to escape", which is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/JGESPAt2ERPY/

Prof. David A. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK), is author of the book

"Covid-19: Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy : Volume 1"

which can be downloaded for FREE here:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1

Prof. David A. Hughes is also author of the book “Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of The Deep State”, which can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State-ebook/dp/B0CL5BW8K4

David A. Hughes's Substack is here (the best place to keep up with his work):

https://dhughes.substack.com/

David Hughes's website is here:

https://davidahughes.net/

Description of author from Amazon

“David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.”

