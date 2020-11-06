178 Countries Join Globalists to Change Global Monetary System, Davos Reset Meeting w/Andy Schectman

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Andy Schectman rejoins the program to discuss the actions that have run up to this point; a complete reset the global monetary system. He discusses the actions that have happened recently and what they mean. We also discuss how the media is so bad that the media, including financial media, is silent on these very important issues. You can learn more about Andy Schectman @ https://MilesFranklin.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio