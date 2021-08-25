© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid - 19 - How Did We Get Here? Wed. Aug. 25, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • August 25, 2021
An overview and review of how we got to this insane place in our world regarding the farce called COVID-19.
Listen and ponder then share.....
Listen and ponder then share.....
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.