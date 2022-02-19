GOLD & WAR VS. THE FED & WAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
War is government at its worst. When it comes to severe destruction and loss of life, nothing tops government wars. When governments can counterfeit money, wars are exponentially worse than they would be if money were sound. Sound money (like gold and silver) act as a restraint. They cannot be counterfeited. This is the prime reason that governments hate sound money with a passion. Government works overtime to make sure their citizens never even think about sound money's return.