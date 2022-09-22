Glenn Beck - Democrats compare DeSantis, Abbott to HUMAN TRAFFICKERS, but BIDEN enabled the REAL Crisis

Democrats have amped up their accusations yet again, and are now comparing Republican governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to human traffickers. But Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) isn't having any of it. He joins Glenn to discuss why it's the Biden administration that is enabling REAL human traffickers at the border. And he gives a blistering response to the Sheriff of Bexar County's decision to investigate Florida's transport of migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

