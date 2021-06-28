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Breaking! American Pilots Subject To Foreign Government Mandates, Force-Vaxxed!
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391 views • June 28, 2021
As I have said before, why are airlines mandating jabs for their pilots . . . yet, at the same time they are saying passengers who have had the jab ought not fly due to possible blood clots!! Go figure that one out if you can. 🤔🤔
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