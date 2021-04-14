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UK Tyrants Breaking Down Doors, More Dystopian Tracking Apps And Soaring Food Prices!
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200 views • April 14, 2021
The UK has seen serious tyranny this past year and it seems to be getting worse as we will see in this short video of tyrants breaking down a door to take a man away for not going to a quarantine hotel! Iris scans for covid? The prices to eat will continue to go up as anyone with half a brain can understand, it's time to continue to stock up on the essentials!
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/04/13/uk-police-break-down-door-arrest-man-for-violating-covid-quarantine-rules/
https://truthunmuted.org/german-company-develops-eye-scan-test-for-covid-19/
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-health-canada-to-use-influencers-to-target-you-on-social-media
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/consumer/get-ready-higher-grocery-bills-rest-year-n1263897
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https://cdn.summit.news/2021/04/130421arrest1.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/04/13/uk-police-break-down-door-arrest-man-for-violating-covid-quarantine-rules/
https://truthunmuted.org/german-company-develops-eye-scan-test-for-covid-19/
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-health-canada-to-use-influencers-to-target-you-on-social-media
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/consumer/get-ready-higher-grocery-bills-rest-year-n1263897
Thumbnail LInk:
https://cdn.summit.news/2021/04/130421arrest1.jpg
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