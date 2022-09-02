U.S. Military Aircraft Fly Into Chinese Air Space and Refute PLA’s Warning

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https://gnews.org/post/p1g8abfc1
8/28/2022 LTN：On the morning of the 28th, a U.S. military plane passed through the air defense identification zone in western Taiwan and was reminded by our air force. Then it turned into the airspace of mainland China and was immediately warned by the PLA.