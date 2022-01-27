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Senator Bob Hall | Why Are Hospitals Receiving Big-Time Bonuses for COVID-19 Positive Cases?
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60 views • January 27, 2022
Senator Bob Hall shares about the dangers of incentivizing hospitals to diagnose patients as being positive with COVID-19.
Learn More Today At: www.SenatorBobHall.com
Remdesivir is a drug patented by Geoge Soros and China in Conjunction with Gilead:
February 5, 2020 - The Wuhan Institute of Virology of the China Academy of Sciences, based in the city where the outbreak is believed to have originated, said in a statement on Tuesday it applied to patent the use of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug developed by Gilead Biosciences, which is owned by George Soros. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-patent/china-lab-seeks-patent-on-use-of-gileads-coronavirus-treatment-idUSKBN1ZZ0RL
February 12th, 2020 - A Chinese Drugmaker Has Started Mass-Producing an Experimental Drug for COVID-19 - https://time.com/5782633/covid-19-drug-remdesivir-china/
Suzhou-based BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology announced that it has developed the technology to synthesize the active pharmaceutical ingredients of Remdesivir, the drug developed by Gilead Biosciences, which is owned by George Soros.
Who exactly is Gilead Biosciences?
Gilead is partnered with Wuxi Pharmaceuticals which is owned by George Soros
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gilead-sciences-and-wuxi-pharmatech-announce-collaboration-for-a-dedicated-analytical-and-stability-testing-facility-300168817.html
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1029160/000101143811000207/form_13f-soros.txt
Wuxi Pharmaceuticals is conveniently located in the epicenter of the outbreak near Wuhan Institute of Virology https://www.wuxiapptec.com/about/location
The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ – https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/13/stay-at-home-protect-the-nhs-give-midazolam-to-the-elderly-and-tell-you-they-are-covid-deaths/
Midazolam was used to end the lives of thousands who you were told had died of Covid-19 & an NHS document proves Staff were ordered to do it – https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
Study: 88% of coronavirus patients on ventilators died in NY https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2020/04/study-88-of-coronavirus-patients-on-ventilators-died-in-ny.html
Request Tickets At:
www.timetofreeamerica.com
Connecting "The Great Reset" Dots: The Nano-Tech Patents, The 060606 Cryptocurrency Patent, 5G Radiation, Transhumanism, Etc.
Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour...
Learn More Today At: www.SenatorBobHall.com
Remdesivir is a drug patented by Geoge Soros and China in Conjunction with Gilead:
February 5, 2020 - The Wuhan Institute of Virology of the China Academy of Sciences, based in the city where the outbreak is believed to have originated, said in a statement on Tuesday it applied to patent the use of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug developed by Gilead Biosciences, which is owned by George Soros. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-patent/china-lab-seeks-patent-on-use-of-gileads-coronavirus-treatment-idUSKBN1ZZ0RL
February 12th, 2020 - A Chinese Drugmaker Has Started Mass-Producing an Experimental Drug for COVID-19 - https://time.com/5782633/covid-19-drug-remdesivir-china/
Suzhou-based BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology announced that it has developed the technology to synthesize the active pharmaceutical ingredients of Remdesivir, the drug developed by Gilead Biosciences, which is owned by George Soros.
Who exactly is Gilead Biosciences?
Gilead is partnered with Wuxi Pharmaceuticals which is owned by George Soros
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gilead-sciences-and-wuxi-pharmatech-announce-collaboration-for-a-dedicated-analytical-and-stability-testing-facility-300168817.html
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1029160/000101143811000207/form_13f-soros.txt
Wuxi Pharmaceuticals is conveniently located in the epicenter of the outbreak near Wuhan Institute of Virology https://www.wuxiapptec.com/about/location
The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ – https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/13/stay-at-home-protect-the-nhs-give-midazolam-to-the-elderly-and-tell-you-they-are-covid-deaths/
Midazolam was used to end the lives of thousands who you were told had died of Covid-19 & an NHS document proves Staff were ordered to do it – https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
Study: 88% of coronavirus patients on ventilators died in NY https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2020/04/study-88-of-coronavirus-patients-on-ventilators-died-in-ny.html
Request Tickets At:
www.timetofreeamerica.com
Connecting "The Great Reset" Dots: The Nano-Tech Patents, The 060606 Cryptocurrency Patent, 5G Radiation, Transhumanism, Etc.
Follow the Interactive Timeline & Discover the Truth About The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution / Rockefeller Plan Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Sean Feucht, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Dr. Martin Join the Tour...
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