Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RT News May 28, 2024 6AM GMT
channel image
thedeadgene
1438 Subscribers
87 views
Published 20 hours ago

May 28, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com




Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister cautions against allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons. With the EU now mulling that option the bloc finds itself split amid fears of catastrophic consequences. Two more bodies are found on Ukraine’s border with Romania, as over two thousand men flee Kiev’s draconian mobilization practices through the neighboring state in the last five months. The United Nations lashes out at Israel after its latest strike kills at least 45 civilians and wounds hundreds more in Rafah, saying the country acknowledging a mistake means nothing to the innocent victims. Polls project a winning forecast for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP, as the Indian elections enter their final stretch, with the ultimate phase of voting fast approaching.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket