RT News May 28, 2024 6AM GMT

May 28, 2024





Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister cautions against allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons. With the EU now mulling that option the bloc finds itself split amid fears of catastrophic consequences. Two more bodies are found on Ukraine’s border with Romania, as over two thousand men flee Kiev’s draconian mobilization practices through the neighboring state in the last five months. The United Nations lashes out at Israel after its latest strike kills at least 45 civilians and wounds hundreds more in Rafah, saying the country acknowledging a mistake means nothing to the innocent victims. Polls project a winning forecast for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP, as the Indian elections enter their final stretch, with the ultimate phase of voting fast approaching.