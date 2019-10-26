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Are climate-change-bemoaning Dems hypocrites for flying on private jets?
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4 views • October 26, 2019
FOX Business 'Bulls & Bears' host David Asman, Fox News contributor Gary B. Smith, economist Jonas Max Ferris, financial expert Heather Zumarraga and Fortune editor and writer Adam Lashinsky discuss how 2020 Democratic candidates advocate for climate change while also choosing to fly on private jets.
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