Tulsi Is Out! Breaking Down the Thomas Massie Primary | This Week's Headline News Stories 5/22/26

Weekly News Report! She held out as long as she could. Former Democrat turned Trump supporter, anti-war, DNI director Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation today amid an ongoing health battle her husband, Abraham, is going through with bone cancer. Love him? Hate him? Why? Supporters and detractors of the liberty Congressman who lost his primary bid this week during the most expensive primary in history are still going head-to-head on why they are either happy to see him go or upset to see him ousted. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/tulsis-out/

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