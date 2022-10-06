Former President Trump speaks about his recent legal actions against CNN and the Biden DOJ

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In an exclusive interview with John Solomon and Amanda Head, former President Trump talks about his recent legal moves against CNN and the Biden DOJ.
Watch the full interview tonight at 6pm ET on Just The News, No Noise
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