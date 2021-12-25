© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spanish flu/Gripe Espanhola
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • December 25, 2021
Smallpox Epidemic of 1520
Great Plague of Marseilles 1720
First Cholera Pandemic 1820
Spanish flu 1918 to 1920
We are about to experience a technocratic global dictatorship that was warned by George Orwell and Aldous Huxley
Great Plague of Marseilles 1720
First Cholera Pandemic 1820
Spanish flu 1918 to 1920
We are about to experience a technocratic global dictatorship that was warned by George Orwell and Aldous Huxley
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.