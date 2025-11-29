BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAX POISONED ROCKET MAN 100% BLIND IN RIGHT EYE
470 views • 1 day ago

**November 25, 2025**

Elton John Isn't Giving Up 'Hope' After Losing Sight in His Right Eye — and Says He’s Grateful He's 'Still Been Able to Play'

The English singer-songwriter first revealed the news about his eyesight in September 2024

By Daniela Avila Published on November 25, 2025 04:20PM EST

https://peopleDOTcom/elton-john-isnt-giving-up-hope-after-losing-sight-in-his-right-eye-11856923


**September 3, 2024**

Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.


With love and gratitude,

[Signature: Elton John]

September 3, 2024

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C_dmxp1iX4P/


**April 2025 (Approximately 7 months before November 29, 2025)**

Elton John Details "DISTRESSING" Eyesight Loss | E! News

7 months ago #eltonjohn #health #enews

Elton John is giving fans a health update, including the toll his "distressing" eyesight loss is taking on his life.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=FuQ9XW43LZ8


Elton John reveals he's gone blind...💔

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/shorts/e64n3xlJ9RE


**February 9, 2021**

Feb 9, 2021

Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine, who are both in their 70s and 80s have been vaccinated by the NHS, recorded a comic 90 second clip to show others that getting the life-saving jab is easy and safe.

Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine encourage people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=8kHYUq0_0YQ

healthvaccinesjohnmedicineelton johnvaccinatedblindelton
