VAX POISONED ROCKET MAN 100% BLIND IN RIGHT EYE

**November 25, 2025**

Elton John Isn't Giving Up 'Hope' After Losing Sight in His Right Eye — and Says He’s Grateful He's 'Still Been Able to Play'

The English singer-songwriter first revealed the news about his eyesight in September 2024

By Daniela Avila Published on November 25, 2025

**September 3, 2024**

Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.





September 3, 2024

**April 2025 (Approximately 7 months before November 29, 2025)**

Elton John Details "DISTRESSING" Eyesight Loss

Elton John is giving fans a health update, including the toll his "distressing" eyesight loss is taking on his life.

**February 9, 2021**

Feb 9, 2021

Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine, who are both in their 70s and 80s have been vaccinated by the NHS, recorded a comic 90 second clip to show others that getting the life-saving jab is easy and safe.

Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine encourage people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

