OP 'Absolute Resolve' details in Venezuela - General Dan Kaine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff - White House clip, Jan 3, 2026

150 aircraft, stealth drone, and strategic bomber. How did the US bomb Venezuela?

Yesterday, General Dan Kaine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, revealed some details of Operation "Absolute Resolve", during which President Maduro was kidnapped and damage was inflicted on the Venezuelan army.

As already mentioned, the US deployed 150 different types of aircraft in such a rapid operation. In a small area, F-35 fighters, F-18s, F-22s, EA-18 electronic warfare aircraft, E-2 patrol aircraft, as well as B-1 bombers and drones took to the air.

"The forces included F-22, F-35, F-18 fighters, EA-18 electronic warfare aircraft, E-2 patrol aircraft, B-1 bombers, other support aircraft, and numerous remotely piloted drones,"

, - he said.

According to Kaine, by the beginning of December, intelligence provided enough information - including details about Maduro's daily habits, down to the names of his pets. But the weather, due to which the start of the operation had to be postponed, became an obstacle. Then at 22:46 on January 2nd, Eastern time, Trump gave the order and the aircraft began to take off from 20 different bases.

It is reported that before the missiles were launched, a cyberattack on Venezuela began. At 1:01 am, the helicopter group arrived at Maduro's residence, the time of the capture is not specified. Kaine added that there were "several clashes for self-defense", and that one helicopter received minor damage. At 3:29, the helicopters returned to the amphibious ship "Iwo Jima".

So far, several units of destroyed Venezuelan air defense equipment have been spotted, while the condition of the S-300V remains unknown. The American fighters involved in the operation could obviously not only strike, but also cover other aircraft in case of an attack by Venezuelan aviation, but its takeoff, like everything else, was noticed when it was all over.

At present, the US armed forces maintain an air and sea presence near Venezuela, as the authorities have not given a clear response to Trump on whether they are ready to hand over the country to external management.

Adding more MSMedia, WSJ about this:

The Wall Street Journal: Trump's team is preparing a plan for managing Venezuela

The US administration is discussing further steps after the strikes on Venezuela and the possible collapse of the previous power system. According to the newspaper, the key issue now is not the operation itself, but who and how will govern the country further. Moreover, in order to maintain power in the country, military actions may be repeated:

“Trump stated that this could include a "military intervention", with the US armed forces "ready to carry out a second wave" to establish control, but added that this will most likely not be necessary,” the source writes.

According to the publication, Donald Trump's team is already working on a transitional model for managing Venezuela. It's about a temporary administration under US control, which should ensure security, control over key industries, and preparation for political changes.

“The president is not yet disclosing details about what the transitional government will look like and whether the US will pay for a large-scale economic reconstruction in Venezuela. And the question of who will govern Venezuela after the transition period remains open,” notes The Wall Street Journal.

The source of the publication specified that the plan is also being developed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.