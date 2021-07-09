© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INTRO TO OUR TV APP
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • July 09, 2021
Why People need this new app on their T.V. and or Android Phone or Tablet Plus any P.C. using your Browser window!
Look What I am saying to people I chat with who I have mentioned this tv app idea to is to simply do yourself a favor ASAP for this idea will soon explode in the U.K.
Ireland also plus many other countries too..
Because we have channels for every type of user so all we ask for now is please do the following!
Take a Look first here to create a free 48 hour trial account. http://NewTvApp.live
Just click on the sign up now button you see then fill in all your info email name etc
Plus then wait for an email that will be sent onto you at some point soon but do please write down the long password you will see in that email and keep it in a safe place
Even keep checking out our Facebook group here https://www.facebook.com/groups/tryournew2dayfreetvtrial
To get this APP on your T.V. you will need an Amazon 4K firestick!
Or just add it to an Android Phone or Tablet!
When you apply for the free trial my name will be there as I am your sponsor of course yes it's me Andy Cummings lol
look whatever you decide please call me if you need to on my phone 07581419081 Try me on WHATSAPP but text me first so I know it’s you ok
Again Just go to the invite website link I sent above on your P.C. Or laptop is best
Then click on the sign up link to apply for the 48 hour free trial!
Test us out first!
Then Decide to pay the one off join fee of £23.00 or not.
But do check out our refer plan and read all you see in your own good time of course here http://look.newtvapp.live
Then let’s try a real chat as I am on WhatsApp plus Skype also as. Andy.c66
Also try to watch this tv app info I placed here http://earn.newtvapp.live which shows the whole procedure..
Just let me know your ongoing thoughts over time but whatever you decide let’s stay in touch ...
Do remember once applied to join the email addy you use and long PW sent onto can also be used to watch all our channels on any phone tablet or laptop or a PC by entering those same details in any browser window using the same login details again via our sites.
As that should also work too if not give it 20 minutes to let the info propagate the system first
Look I know all this seems a lot to take in but believe me it will be worth the journey..
Get back to me asap with any Questions you may still need answers to.
My best regards to you and yours from me Andy in the U.K.
Look What I am saying to people I chat with who I have mentioned this tv app idea to is to simply do yourself a favor ASAP for this idea will soon explode in the U.K.
Ireland also plus many other countries too..
Because we have channels for every type of user so all we ask for now is please do the following!
Take a Look first here to create a free 48 hour trial account. http://NewTvApp.live
Just click on the sign up now button you see then fill in all your info email name etc
Plus then wait for an email that will be sent onto you at some point soon but do please write down the long password you will see in that email and keep it in a safe place
Even keep checking out our Facebook group here https://www.facebook.com/groups/tryournew2dayfreetvtrial
To get this APP on your T.V. you will need an Amazon 4K firestick!
Or just add it to an Android Phone or Tablet!
When you apply for the free trial my name will be there as I am your sponsor of course yes it's me Andy Cummings lol
look whatever you decide please call me if you need to on my phone 07581419081 Try me on WHATSAPP but text me first so I know it’s you ok
Again Just go to the invite website link I sent above on your P.C. Or laptop is best
Then click on the sign up link to apply for the 48 hour free trial!
Test us out first!
Then Decide to pay the one off join fee of £23.00 or not.
But do check out our refer plan and read all you see in your own good time of course here http://look.newtvapp.live
Then let’s try a real chat as I am on WhatsApp plus Skype also as. Andy.c66
Also try to watch this tv app info I placed here http://earn.newtvapp.live which shows the whole procedure..
Just let me know your ongoing thoughts over time but whatever you decide let’s stay in touch ...
Do remember once applied to join the email addy you use and long PW sent onto can also be used to watch all our channels on any phone tablet or laptop or a PC by entering those same details in any browser window using the same login details again via our sites.
As that should also work too if not give it 20 minutes to let the info propagate the system first
Look I know all this seems a lot to take in but believe me it will be worth the journey..
Get back to me asap with any Questions you may still need answers to.
My best regards to you and yours from me Andy in the U.K.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.