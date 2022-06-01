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The Park Bench: How do you create what you need? Methods of Manifesting ep2
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0 view • June 01, 2022
Today’s question I post to our guests on the Park Bench is, what manifesting story or method can you share with us? We are once again blessed today to be joined by people from England, Holland, New Zealand, Australia and the United States on the show to ensure we are receiving wisdom, insight and sharing from many different parts of the world. This is a show by ALL of us for we the people, where YOU get to have your say on what really matters to you. Together, let’s co-create to get the conversations happening on the Park Bench.
To reach out to Jane, head to www.janedonovan.com.au
To reach out to Jane, head to www.janedonovan.com.au
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