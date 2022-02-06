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Australian Parents Blocked from Their Children
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140 views • February 06, 2022
The deranged government of Australia, run by demented, corrupt politicians, is blocking normal (aka "unvaccinated") parents from access to their children should the children require hospitalization for any reason. It's time to start manufacturing Guillotines again!
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